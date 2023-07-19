Government Leaders Highlight Need for Industry Collaboration to Advance Multifactor Authentication Adoption

A White House-hosted symposium brought together agency and industry leaders to talk about how the federal government can advance the use of commercial multifactor authentication technologies.

During the MFA Modernization Symposium, agency officials agreed to foster collaboration with industry as the federal government updates cybersecurity policies to promote the adoption of MFA tools, the White House said Tuesday.

Industry participants expressed their plan to continue to improve technology implementation and standards to meet the government’s needs and help enterprises keep up with evolving cybersecurity threats.

“MFA is personally for me a priority. If there are barriers that government policies are placing on your ability for customers to adopt MFA and securely do business, we want to know about those. It’s clearly critical to protecting sensitive data and it’s our collective responsibility,” Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, said at the event.

Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer; Chris DeRusha, federal chief information security officer and deputy national cyber director; and Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, highlighted the need to modernize the government’s approach to authentication during the event.

Neuberger, Martorana and DeRusha are previous Wash100 awardees.