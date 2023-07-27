Gen. David Allvin Nominated as Next Air Force Chief of Staff

President Biden has nominated Gen. David Allvin, vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force since 2020, to serve as the service branch’s next chief of staff.

If confirmed, Allvin would succeed Gen. Charles Brown Jr., the chief of staff of the Air Force since August 2020 who was nominated in May to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As the Air Force’s second-highest-ranking officer, Allvin helps oversee 689,000 uniformed airmen and civilians globally.

His military career includes time as commander of the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma; director of strategy, plans and policy at U.S. European Command; and commanding general of NATO Air Training Command – Afghanistan.

Allvin has logged over 4,600 flying hours in more than 30 aircraft models as a command pilot.