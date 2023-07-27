/

Gen. David Allvin Nominated as Next Air Force Chief of Staff

1 min read
Gen. David Allvin Nominated as Next Air Force Chief of Staff
Gen. David Allvin
Gen. David Allvin / U.S. Air Force

President Biden has nominated Gen. David Allvin, vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force since 2020, to serve as the service branch’s next chief of staff.

If confirmed, Allvin would succeed Gen. Charles Brown Jr., the chief of staff of the Air Force since August 2020 who was nominated in May to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As the Air Force’s second-highest-ranking officer, Allvin helps oversee 689,000 uniformed airmen and civilians globally.

His military career includes time as commander of the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma; director of strategy, plans and policy at U.S. European Command; and commanding general of NATO Air Training Command – Afghanistan.

Allvin has logged over 4,600 flying hours in more than 30 aircraft models as a command pilot.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Tags:
You might be interested in
Become a Registered Reader
Register to enjoy unlimited access to articles, interviews, and invaluable govcon content. You'll also receive our daily briefing straight to your inbox.

This will close in 0 seconds