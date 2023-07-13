Fermilab-Led Team Develops Particle Detector Under DOE Microelectronics Research Grant

A research team led by the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is developing a particle detector that could operate in a high-radiation, high-magnetic, ultracold environment.

Fermilab said Wednesday it was one of the 10 institutions that received three-year grants under a $54 million microelectronics research funding opportunity announced by DOE in 2021.

The researchers intend to transform cryogenic detectors that could detect photons or single particles through the project. They are designing and building the chip, circuits and nanowire sensor components of the device.

“Now, we are trying to incorporate this technology into particle detectors for accelerators and collider experiments,” said Davide Braga, a research engineer from Fermilab and the project’s lead researcher.

Braga said the device could also be used to detect charged particles.

The team also includes researchers from MIT and Argonne National Laboratory.

