FDIC Office of Inspector General Cites Gaps in Cloud Migration Processes

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s Office of Inspector General recently revealed that the agency had implemented effective cloud migration strategies and governance processes, but stated that improvements are needed in some areas of its cloud operations.

In a new report published Wednesday, the FDIC OIG said that the organization did not adhere to cloud computing standards recommended by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Office of Management and Budget such as creating a well-sorted inventory of its cloud data assets.

The FDIC did not establish an exit strategy to address issues if it needs to terminate a contract with a cloud service provider and did not develop contract management plans for 17 cloud contracts totaling over $546 million, according to the report.

Moreover, the agency did not create strategies to dispose of or decommission its legacy systems.

The FDIC expects to migrate most of its mission-essential and mission-critical systems to the cloud by 2024.