FCC Issues Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for Voluntary Cybersecurity Labeling Program; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

Jessica Rosenworcel
Jessica Rosenworcel/Federal Communications Commission

The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program that would put a U.S. Cyber Trust Mark on smart devices that meet national security standards.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Tuesday, saying the new program would help consumers make sound data privacy decisions when purchasing Internet-enabled devices.

The program would authorize FCC to regulate smart devices based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework. The draft proposal also includes a new logo for the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, which will be placed along with an informational QR code on packaging of certified wireless communication products.

The agency is currently seeking public input to help shape the program’s policies. It is inviting feedback on what devices to include, who should manage the program, how to educate consumers about it and whether different security standards should apply to different types of products.

