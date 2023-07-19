Equus Compute Solutions Selects S. Jay Lawrence as CEO

S. Jay Lawrence has joined Equus Compute Solutions as its new CEO, bringing 30 years of career experience to the organization.

In his new role, Lawrence will collaborate with ECS clients and partners as well as industry experts to cultivate cooperation and innovation across a wide range of technology fields, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company announced on Wednesday.

ECS said that Lawrence has “consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the transformative power of computing technology and its potential to shape the future,” and added that his strong track record and strategic prowess “make him a natural fit for ECS’ mission.”

His appointment falls in line with ECS’ push to bolster its portfolio of technology offerings while maximizing value for its clients.

Throughout his career, Lawrence has gained significant experience in the areas of telecommunications, Internet of Things, high performance computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, acceleration technologies and immersion cooling.

Lawrence’s working life has included numerous executive-level roles at technology organizations focused on both public and private sector customers, most recently Supermicro, where he served as general manager of technology enablement. While holding the role, Lawrence reportedly drove revenue growth for the company.

Before joining Supermicro, Lawrence served as CEO of NexxCom Wireless, president and CEO of GigaBeam Corporation, executive director of Loea and executive vice president and chief operating officer of Mueller Electric. He began his career as a product engineer for Exos.

For six years, Lawrence was an advisor to Onsert Media Group’s board, where he helped the technology-focused advertising business raise re-start capital and gain its first customers.