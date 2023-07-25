Edge Autonomy Capitalizes on Northern Alabama Tech Sector With New Location; John Purvis Quoted

Unmanned technology purveyor Edge Autonomy has opened its fourth location, as of this month, in Huntsville, Alabama.

With the establishment of the new facility, the company is looking to ramp up its production capabilities as well as tap into the reportedly plentiful opportunities available in the unmanned aerial vehicle market in Alabama, the San Luis Obispo, California-headquartered company said Tuesday.

John Purvis, CEO of Edge Autonomy, voiced the anticipation of the company to make an impact in Huntsville and explained that it is a nexus point for some critical Edge customers. He also depicted northern Alabama as a region with a “fast-growing tech sector,” positioning it as “one of the best locations to attract and retain the highly skilled manufacturing, technical, and engineering employees who will contribute to our mission.”

A key component in the location strategy is the proximity of Redstone Arsenal, the U.S. Army garrison that serves the Department of Defense, NASA and the Department of Justice. Purvis says Redstone is a go-to authority on uncrewed aircraft and a significant client of Edge Autonomy, so a nearby production facility will be of prime use. In neighboring Redstone, Purvis feels customer service and responsiveness will be optimized.

The new office will be populated by technical, administrative and production staff and siphon talent from the surrounding areas. Alabamans are seemingly excited about this development: Congressman Dale Strong said in a statement that the opening of the facility will be mutually beneficial for both locals and the company.

“They are doing crucial work to support the warfighter with the most innovative capabilities…The company and I share the same belief, that innovation – no matter how small – creates a better world and a better Alabama!” Strong stated.

Earlier this year, Edge Autonomy brought on a new chief technology officer with Allen Gardner in January and installed Steve Adlich as its chief strategy officer in March.

In the wake of a merger with Jennings Aeronautics, the former UAV Factory rebranded as Edge Autonomy in Feb. 2022.