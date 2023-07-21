DOJ to Merge Cryptocurrency Enforcement, Anti-Computer Crime Units in Cybersecurity Push

The Department of Justice has moved to consolidate National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team functions into the Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section under DOJ’s criminal division.

Nicole Argentieri, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the criminal arm, said in her remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies that the combined office will prioritize initiatives to combat ransomware.

“The National Cybersecurity Strategy highlights ransomware as not only an important concern, but as a threat to national security,” Argentieri noted.

She added NCET will continue to investigate and pursue cases against criminal activities in the cryptocurrency area and collaborate with other agency partners to prevent the use of digital assets in finance-related crimes such as money laundering.

Argentieri also announced that NCET Deputy Director Claudia Quiroz will lead the team on an interim basis and replace Eun Young Choi, the group’s inaugural director. Quiroz is a long-time assistant U.S. attorney from the Northern District of California and has been one of the original deputy directors of NCET since its inception.