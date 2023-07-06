DOE Seeks Info on $1B Initiative to Spur Demand for Clean Hydrogen

The Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations is seeking public input on its plan to invest $1 billion in developing a demand-side support mechanism for regional hubs that produce and deploy commercial-scale clean hydrogen.

Launched as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the program aims to develop measures to strengthen demand for clean hydrogen and increase revenue certainty that Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs need to secure private sector investment, DOE said Wednesday.

According to the notice of intent, the mechanism would work to accelerate the commercialization of clean hydrogen and support a national clean hydrogen network that would facilitate the development of job opportunities in communities across the nation.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the demand-side initiative will “help our private sector partners address bottlenecks and other project impediments,” unlocking the full potential of hydrogen as a versatile energy resource and supporting the development of H2Hubs.

In September 2022, DOE launched a $7 billion initiative funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to establish regional hubs for hydrogen production.