DOE Grants $72M in Clean Energy R&D Project Funding

The Department of Energy has allocated $72 million to fund 296 small business-led projects to advance clean energy research and development .

DOE said Monday it will support the efforts through its Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs and source the funds from seven DOE offices.

Focus areas are renewable energy, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, advanced materials and manufacturing, microelectronics and artificial intelligence.

Some of the selected small businesses are EC Power Group, ecoLong, EvolOH, Faraday Technology, Gulf Wind Technology, Physical Sciences, Pitch Aeronautics, Tetramer Technologies, UBERSPARK and Wyonics.

The awardees will initially focus on establishing the technical feasibility of their proposed innovations during Phase I. The grants awarded during this initial stage amount to an average of $200,000 and have a duration of six months to one year.

Phase I awardees will have the opportunity to compete for larger Phase II grants for prototype development, although some projects have already been merited awards that fast-track them to the second stage.