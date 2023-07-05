DOD’s Foreign Entities List Seeks to Safeguard Department-Funded Research; Heidi Shyu Quoted

The Department of Defense has released a list of foreign entities that have been found to be involved in activities and practices that could pose a threat to economic or national security by increasing the chances of DOD-funded research and development initiatives at higher education institutions being misappropriated.

DOD said Friday the publication of the list was in compliance with Section 1286 of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019.

“Protecting and maintaining the integrity of our research enterprise is integral to national security,” Heidi Shyu, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, said in a statement published Friday.

“The publication of these foreign entities underscores our commitment to ensuring the responsible use of federal research funding and safeguarding our critical technologies from exploitation or compromise,” added Shyu, a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

In early June, Shyu signed a policy that directs fundamental research projects selected by DOD for award to undergo an evaluation for potential conflicts of interest and conflicts of commitment related to foreign influence.

The Policy for Risk-Based Security Reviews of Fundamental Research, which was signed in compliance with a national security memorandum, comes with a guide to help the department’s program managers review proposed research projects for potential foreign influence.