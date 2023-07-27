Commerce, Defense Departments Agree to Coordinate More on Domestic Semiconductor Supply Chain Promotion

The U.S. Departments of Commerce and Defense signed an agreement to improve information sharing and coordination over the CHIPS for America’s incentives program.

The memorandum of agreement aims to boost the country’s defense industrial base for semiconductors and advance the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Under the MOA’s terms, the two agencies will synchronize priorities and decision-making when it comes to semiconductor needs, as well as in investments to sustain legacy systems and acquire critical new technologies.

“This agreement will enable our teams to coordinate the national security review of applications, produce semiconductor chips in America that our military relies on, and bolster our domestic supply chain resiliency,” said Michael Schmidt, director of the CHIPS Program Office at the Department of Commerce.