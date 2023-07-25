DLA Drafts Strategy to Address Supply Chain Security Vulnerabilities

The Defense Logistics Agency is developing a new strategy to protect U.S. troops and federal partners against disruptions caused by security vulnerabilities in the Department of Defense supply chain.

DLA said Monday it is developing and refining protective measures covering DLA systems and data; suppliers with access to controlled unclassified information, export control data and other DLA data; critical supplier operations; and other suppliers and systems involved in the DOD supply chain, DLA said Monday.

Peter Battaglia, director of DLA Logistics Operations’ Mission Assurance Directorate, said additional measures are needed to safeguard DLA’s technical quality data shared with defense suppliers.

“Say we’re providing our logistics data to one of the contract service suppliers that we operate with. We’re determining measures we can take to ensure they’re not going to lose our data, be it through malicious data breaches or inappropriate internal management,” he said.

The forthcoming strategy will also cover behavior-based security monitoring and cybersecurity expectations for suppliers that provide fuel and other critical items to the U.S. military.

Battaglia expects the strategy to be shared with major subordinate commands for feedback later this year.