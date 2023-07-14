DIU Launches Commercial Solutions Opening for Large Diameter Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Platforms

The Defense Innovation Unit has initiated its solicitation of proposals for the development of software and hardware to support large diameter unmanned underwater vehicles.

The technology will be used by the U.S. Navy on future LD UUVs that can carry customizable payloads and navigate autonomously and unnoticed to long-distance targets, the agency said.

The Navy is banking on underwater autonomous technology to provide supplementary underwater sensing and deliver payloads in contested environments in support of its submarine forces.

The commercial solutions opening is for vendors that can develop platforms with navigation capabilities despite the absence of global positioning systems. Their prototype must be able to operate at a minimum 2,500 meters deep and be designed for collaborative autonomous capabilities. The technology should also be interoperable with software used by the government.

CSO management is being handled by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Newport and DIU will accept responses until July 28.