DHA’s Don Johnson on AI, Key Priorities to Transform Military Health Care

Don Johnson , assistant director and support/component acquisition executive at the Defense Health Agency, noted innovation, academic and industry partnerships and asynchronous communication as two of his top priorities to advance military health care transformation, Health.mil reported Thursday.

Johnson said innovation will require changes in how DHA awards contracts and provides public health and logistics support.

“Asynchronous communication is about dashboards and communicating progress. It’s that transparency in how we organize to support different regions with regard to contracting, logistics, public health, IT, and our acquisition and research areas,” he said.

Johnson highlighted industry partnership as a critical component of the agency’s transformation. He said that artificial intelligence-related innovations from academic institutions and industry will be “front and center” due to AI’s ability to offer data repositories and converged databases supporting predictive analysis with technologies such as wearables.

“It would be wonderful to partner with those entities researching AI today … to advance us even faster,” Johnson added.