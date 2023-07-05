Defense Acquisition University Upskills DOD Workforce on AI & Data Analytics

The Defense Acquisition University is looking to upskill over 3,000 military and civilian professionals on artificial intelligence and data analytics to support the Department of Defense’s technology acquisition initiatives, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

David Pearson, director of the DAU’s Engineering and Technology Center, said the university is working to tailor its data and AI skills training courses to an acquisition professional’s specific role and career trajectory.

“The emerging technology that’s going to be driving the performance of our defense systems that we send out to the field increasingly rely upon those who have the technical skills to properly manage and acquire them in the future,” Pearson said.

DAU is partnering with online course provider Coursera to offer training courses to defense acquisition workforce members from top universities and industry leaders.

The university is also adding DOD-specific context to its commercial training courses and is collaborating with the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to address the future skills requirements of the Pentagon’s acquisition workforce.