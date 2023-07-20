DCS, Odyssey Team to Provide Program Lifecycle Assistance to Air Force Center

DCS will help Odyssey Systems Consulting Group provide advisory and assistance services to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center under a subcontract.

The professional services firm said Wednesday it will assist the Odyssey team in supporting the development, production, testing, fielding, modernization and sustainment of the AFLCMC Digital Directorate segment in support of the Air Force Material Command mission.

Work will be performed in different locations across the U.S. and its territories.

AFLCMC/HB consists of more than 130 programs for the U.S. Air Force and international allies. The programs involve enhancement efforts at every stage of the life cycle, including engineering change proposals, technology refreshes and upgrades.