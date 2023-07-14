/

DARPA Enlists 4 Teams for Warfighter Mental Health Screening Tool Development Program

Two companies and two universities will lead teams under a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency-backed initiative to develop tools for identifying diagnostic biomarkers of suicide risk in military personnel.

Participants in the Neural Evidence Aggregation Tool development program aim to provide clinicians an objective method to detect early signs of suicidal ideation that could augment subjective mental health questionnaires for active-duty service members and veterans, DARPA said Tuesday.

Charles River Analytics will collaborate with Emory University, the Georgia Institute of Technology and Tufts University on the NEAT project.

Meanwhile, Draper’s team comprises two teaching hospitals of the Harvard Medical School, Northeastern University, the Georgia Institute of Technology and University of Pennsylvania.

Data analytics company Deliberate.ai, neurotechnology maker Intheon, Worcester Polytechnic Institute and University of Washington will be part of the University of Minnesota-led group.

The University of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles, will jointly support the program.

DARPA chose Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory to be the program’s validation and verification services provider and enlisted RAND to analyze the societal implications of NEAT research efforts.

