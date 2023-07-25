CSIS Forms Task Force to Assess CISA’s Federal Cyber Risk Management Mission

The Center for Strategic and International Studies has formed a task force to assess the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s progress in delivering cyber services across the federal civilian executive branch.

The CSIS Task Force on CIA’s Evolving .gov Mission will stress test the agency’s current programs against possible threat scenarios to assess whether additional or different services might be required to help FCEBs manage their cyber risk, the Washington, D.C.-based policy think tank said Monday.

Suzanne Spaulding, senior adviser for homeland security at CSIS, and Emily Harding, deputy director of the CSIS International Security Program, have been appointed co-chairs of the task force.

Benjamin Jensen, senior fellow for future war, gaming and strategy at CSIS, will serve as executive director.

Other task force members are Marene Allison, former chief information security officer at Johnson & Johnson; Malcolm Harkins, chief security & trust officer at Epiphany Systems; Phyllis Schneck, vice president and chief information security officer at Northrop Grumman; and David Simon, former chief counsel for cybersecurity and national security at the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

The task force and supporting CSIS research team will publish a public report in October.