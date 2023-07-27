CSBA, CASBO & Carahsoft Attempt to Streamline IT Acquisition for California Public Schools via Partnership; Tim Boltz Quoted

The California School Boards Association, the California Association of School Business Officials and Carahsoft Technology have formed a partnership to facilitate the procurement of technology products and services by public schools in the state.

Local education agencies in California can acquire learning management systems, student safety and security, content management and data analytics, workforce readiness, multicloud, education funding services, internet of things and cybersecurity products and services through a streamlined process under the Golden State Technology Solutions partnership, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Tim Boltz, director of EDUStrategy at Carahsoft, said the partnership contract executed by the company with CASBO and CSBA will meet the information technology needs of the TK-12 community and help simplify the process for California K-12 customers as they purchase cloud, software, hardware and other services to support faculty and students.

CASBO is a nonprofit organization serving over 24,000 school business professionals in California through education, professional development, advocacy and certification programs, while CSBA represents elected officials that oversee nearly 1,000 public school districts and county offices of education supporting nearly 6 million students in the state.