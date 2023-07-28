Congress Extends Phillip Swagel’s Term as Budget Office Director

Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., cleared Phillip Swagel to serve four more years as director of the Congressional Budget Office.

Swagel, who started his term on June 3, 2019, has been reappointed to lead CBO until Jan. 3, 2027, the Senate Committee on the Budget announced Thursday.

Since 1992, he has been working as an economist in the government and education sectors. He taught at Northwestern University, the University of Chicago – Booth School of Business, Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business and the University of Maryland School of Public Policy.

Swagel served as assistant secretary for economic policy at the Department of the Treasury from 2006 to 2009. Earlier in his career, he was an economist at the International Monetary Fund and chief of staff of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

“I am keenly aware that CBO must continue to meet the standard…to provide objective, impartial analyses in support of the Congress and on behalf of the American people,” Swagel said in a statement. “All of us at CBO will continue to strive to ensure that the agency is responsive to the needs of the Congress and that our work is clearly explained and easily understood.”