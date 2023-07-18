CISA Develops Cloud Environment Cybersecurity Factsheet

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released the Free Tools for Cloud Environments factsheet to provide network defenders and incident response analysts with open-source tools, techniques and guidance to help them with critical asset and data security.

CISA said Monday the factsheet is meant for organizations looking to migrate into a cloud environment while ensuring cyber threats, known vulnerabilities and anomalies are detected and addressed.

Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool, Secure Cloud Business Applications Gear, Untitled Goose Tool, Decider and Memory Forensic on Cloud are some of the publicly available PowerShell tools for network investigation and security posture support.

According to CISA, network defenders are encouraged to implement security measures and consult the Free Tools for Cloud Environments factsheet to aid their cloud cybersecurity efforts.