CDAO Issues Industry Call for AI Bias Bounty Program

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial intelligence Office is seeking industry partners that could help develop and operate an AI bias bounty program to conduct experimentation, ensure that platforms are equitable and audit models algorithmically.

DOD is interested in a bias bounty program for a large language model or generative AI-based system that could support red-teaming approaches and assessments of qualitative and quantitative approaches, CDAO said Wednesday.

Industry stakeholders should submit by July 21 a two-page discovery paper outlining their proposed platform’s operational impact and end-user demand, among others.

Participants that will move to the second round will have an opportunity to pitch their proposed platforms to contracting professionals as part of the digital proving ground phase.

Offerors should prepare to answer some questions when making their pitches, including their experience in developing and running bug or bias bounty programs, familiarity with defense applications and contexts and experience with algorithmic bias identification and mitigation tools.

CDAO may award pilot projects via other transaction authority agreements.