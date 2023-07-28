Biden Nominates Martin O’Malley as SSA Commissioner

Former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley has been nominated as commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

President Joe Biden announced the nomination on Tuesday, citing O’Malley’s 16 years in public service as adequate credentials for SSA leadership.

O’Malley was first elected to public office in 1999, as mayor of the city of Baltimore. He served two terms and ran for governor in 2006. As head of the Maryland government, he implemented a performance measurement and management program called StateStat, and authorized the eligibility of undocumented immigrants’ children for college tuition in the state.

He currently serves as a fellow at the National Academy of Public Administration and the Metrolab Network, and as adviser at ProtectedBy.AI and Guidehouse.