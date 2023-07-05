BARDA Posts Solicitation for Medical Countermeasure Other Transaction Prize Vehicle

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within the Department of Health and Human Services has released a call for submissions for an other transaction prize vehicle to advance research and development of medical countermeasure technology in support of its Strategic Plan for 2022 to 2026.

BARDA is looking to partner with an organization to design, promote and administer prize competitions that aim to address health security problems, diversify the MCM research and development industry and develop technologies for future applications, according to a notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

The selected organization will work with the government and other stakeholders to create incentive prize competitions, provide outreach to eligible participant communities and coordinate the awarding of cash prizes and other rewards to participants.

The Prize Vehicle will support national initiatives such as the National Biodefense Strategy and Implementation Plan and Project NextGen.

Interested parties have until July 31 to respond to the solicitation.