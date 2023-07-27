BAE Systems Business Forms Alliance With Parsons to Continue Operating Army Chemical Processing Facility; John Swift Quoted

A BAE Systems subsidiary has made its next move as the operating contractor for a U.S. Army modernization initiative with a newly formed partnership with Parsons Corporation .

The collaboration will advance BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc.’s modernization efforts at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant and support its goal to continue servicing the facility through 2035, the Kingsport, Tennessee based organization announced on Thursday.

“Our team is committed to modernizing the Holston Army Ammunition Plant and delivering safe, reliable products for our customers,” said John Swift , who serves as vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc.

He said that BAE Systems’ “strong legacy” of modernization initiatives is “strengthened” by Parson’s previous success, well-rounded engineering staff, range of capabilities and experience in conducting challenging projects concurrently.

The Holston Army Ammunition Plant was stood up during World War II to support U.S. military activities. Currently, BAE is working to evolve the installation into an advanced chemical processing plant by providing program management and modernization integration services. These efforts support the Army’s goal of broadening its explosives and propellant manufacturing capabilities.

As a partner, Parsons will bring its engineering and construction management offerings to the project.

John Moretta , president of engineered systems at Parsons, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing its services and moving this modernization initiative forward.

“Through this partnership, we’re leveraging our engineering and complex delivery capabilities to further advance the Army’s modernization efforts and benefit the environment,” he said.

Parsons was recently chosen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide a new Explosive Decomposition Chamber facility at the same plant. The enterprise also received a contract to support another BAE Ordnance Systems-operated installation — the Radford Army Ammunition Plant — by delivering the Energetic Waste Incinerator.