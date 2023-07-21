Army Previews Information Network Support Requirement

The U.S. Army is conducting market research to explore potential industry sources of cybersecurity and operations support for its portion of the Department of Defense Information Network.

In a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov, the military branch listed its internet technology service requirements to manage and maintain the DoDIN-Army infrastructure.

Basic services listed in the notice include system sustainment and security engineering, process development, information technology project management and network monitoring and compliance.

The branch is looking to procure contractor support through the issuance of a task order with one base year, plus four option years, under an existing contract vehicle.

Interested vendors can submit questions and comments regarding the sources sought notice until Aug. 2.

If you want insight into the Army’s tech priorities and programs, join us at the Potomac Officers Club’s 8th Annual Army Summit on Aug. 1 at the Hilton-McLean in Virginia. Click here to see all confirmed event speakers and to register for this important forum.