/

Army Previews Information Network Support Requirement

1 min read
Army Previews Information Network Support Requirement
U.S. Army New Logo
Logo / U.S. Army

The U.S. Army is conducting market research to explore potential industry sources of cybersecurity and operations support for its portion of the Department of Defense Information Network.

In a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov, the military branch listed its internet technology service requirements to manage and maintain the DoDIN-Army infrastructure.

Basic services listed in the notice include system sustainment and security engineering, process development, information technology project management and network monitoring and compliance.

The branch is looking to procure contractor support through the issuance of a task order with one base year, plus four option years, under an existing contract vehicle.

Interested vendors can submit questions and comments regarding the sources sought notice until Aug. 2.

If you want insight into the Army’s tech priorities and programs, join us at the Potomac Officers Club’s 8th Annual Army Summit on Aug. 1 at the Hilton-McLean in Virginia. Click here to see all confirmed event speakers and to register for this important forum.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Tags:
You might be interested in
Become a Registered Reader
Register to enjoy unlimited access to articles, interviews, and invaluable govcon content. You'll also receive our daily briefing straight to your inbox.

This will close in 0 seconds