Army Eyes Tech for Knowledge-Level Distributed Data Platforms

The U.S. Army has released a research and development topic focused on knowledge-level distributed data platforms for Ops-Log synchronization in support of a tactical data platform effort.

The service branch said Tuesday it looks to add technology for hybrid knowledge graph tech, richer knowledge-based representations and artificial intelligence/machine learning-powered decision support and reasoning capabilities.

Potential tech should address five areas: automated transformation of data to knowledge, knowledge-level representation of the tactical situational awareness, representing and continuously reasoning, situational pattern recognition and model projection and bridging knowledge between operations and logistics.

The Army will use the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to facilitate three phases of the research and development.

Applications are due Sept. 5.