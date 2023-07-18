ANSI & America Makes Unveil Updated Additive Manufacturing Standardization Roadmap

America Makes and the American National Standards Institute have released an updated roadmap describing the existing and future landscape for additive manufacturing standardization.

The Standardization Roadmap for Additive Manufacturing, Version 3.0 identifies 141 standardization gaps—along with recommendations—across the lifecycle areas of precursor materials; design; data; maintenance and repair; nondestructive evaluation; qualification and certification; finished material properties; post-processing; and process control, ANSI said Monday.

The document singles out standards development organizations that could help create goals and benchmarks or conduct research and development and offers prioritized timeframes for when standards work should be carried out.

According to the roadmap, 54 of the 141 gaps are considered high priority, while 64 are considered medium priority and 23 as low priority.

“The roadmap illustrates where progress has been made over the last five years but also where opportunities remain for standards and R&D to increase the use of AM technologies,” said Brandon Ribic, technology director of America Makes.

The America Makes and ANSI Additive Manufacturing Standardization Collaborative developed the roadmap with the help of about 300 individuals from 150 organizations in both the public and private sectors.