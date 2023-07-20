Akima & 4 Subsidiaries Meet Requirements for ISO 27001 Certification; Bill Monet Quoted

Akima has received ISO 27001 certification, a reflection of the company’s work to protect its customers’ information.

NQA, an independently accredited certification body, conducted the audit, which determined that Akima and four of its subsidiaries – Akima Global Technology, Akima Data Management, Cloud Lake Technology and Compass Point – have met security guidelines set by the International Organization for Standardization, the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

“Akima has always placed a high value on secure management of data and information systems,” said Bill Monet , president and CEO of Akima and a four-time Wash100 Award recipient.

“This certification embodies our commitment to ensuring the best protection possible for us and our customers against ever-present – and always evolving – security threats,” he added.

Being granted this certification means that Akima’s Information Security Management Systems meet the requirements of confidentiality, integrity, availability of information and legal compliance put in place by ISO. During the audit, Akima demonstrated that its implementation of processes and security controls kept information protected and met these standards.