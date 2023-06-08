Akima Selects Maria Karisik as GM of Cloud Lake Technology Subsidiary

Maria Karisik has been appointed as general manager of Akima subsidiary Cloud Lake Technology, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience to the company.

In her new role, Karisik will drive the delivery of information and operational technology offerings to steer Cloud Lake Technology’s public sector customers toward mission success, the Herndon, Virginia-based organization announced on Wednesday.

“Maria has vast technology expertise and proven experience leading teams that solve complex problems for a wide-range of government customers. Our mission-critical IT business is well-positioned for future growth under her leadership,” said Akima Emerging Markets Group President Barry Smallwood .

Throughout her career, Karisik has assisted a variety of federal clients with high-level technology projects. In her most recent position as vice president of solutions and service delivery at Foxhole Technology, she oversaw cybersecurity and agile software development contracts for both federal civilian and defense customers and led organic and new business growth initiatives.

Previously, Karisik served as director of federal civilian cyber operations at Jacobs, where she was responsible for a portfolio of cybersecurity contracts worth over $100 million.

Earlier, she was a partner for Blue Canopy Group, a woman-owned small business. She joined the company in 2003 as one of its first employees and stayed until it was acquired by Jacobs in 2017.

Alongside her role at Cloud Lake Technology, Karisik will take up the general manager post at fellow Akima subsidiary North Edge Technology.

Akima has recently made multiple executive leadership changes. In February, the organization selected Ross Berkoff as general manager of its RiverTech subsidiary, and a month earlier, Robin Dewar joined Akima as vice president of business development .