AFLMC Requests Information on Integrated Defensive Cyberspace System Integrator Services Requirement

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Defensive Cybersecurity Branch is seeking information on potential commercial entities capable of providing system integrator services for a new cyber defense system.

The Integrated Defensive Cyberspace System will transition the service branch’s current defensive cyber weapon systems into a cloud-native architecture capable of enabling an enterprise-level approach to detecting and responding to cyber threats, according to a notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

IDCS will feature software- and hardware-based sensor platforms that will perform data collection, processing and aggregation. Collected data will be transported from the kits and through a cloud platform into the Air Force’s catch-all data platform for additional analysis.

The system will integrate the work of multiple software and hardware development teams under multiple contracts.

AFLMC expects the IDCS to be fully underway in mid-to-late fiscal year 2024.

Responses to the request for information are due July 28.