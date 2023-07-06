Accenture Federal Books $98M DHA Contract to Support Medical Common Operating Picture Platform; Kevin Heald Quoted

Accenture ’s public sector business has received a five-year, $98 million contract from the Defense Health Agency to support the Joint Medical Common Operating Picture.

Under the award, Accenture Federal Services will operate and improve the platform, which offers medical command and control situational awareness to the Department of Defense, combatant commands and the Armed Services, the Arlington, Virginia-based subsidiary announced on Thursday.

Kevin Heald , a managing director and national security portfolio lead at AFS, shared that a common operating picture is “arguably one of the most effective tools in creating a shared understanding of the battlespace.”

“Accenture Federal Services is honored to be tapped to lead data synchronization across multiple network domains and deliver near real-time collaboration and information sharing globally inside and outside the medical community,” said Heald.

The organization’s contracted responsibilities encompass cloud, cybersecurity, DevSecOps, agile software development, field service engineering, user adoption and training assistance across the military services.

“Accenture Federal Services is proud to partner with the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems to optimize this mission-critical platform,” said Chris Van Berkel , an AFS managing director and military health lead.

“We look forward to providing a comprehensive picture into DoD medical assets and missions to increase visibility into unit health, equipment, and supplies and enable faster and more informed decision making,” he added.

This contract win follows a $24 million DHA award issued to AFS in May, under which the enterprise is also working on the MedCOP initiative by providing enterprise-wide, real-time medical situational information and driving collaboration between medical professionals.

Late last year, AFS received an additional health-related contract from the National Cancer Institute to provide an array of software engineering and information technology services in support of scientific, grants management and business applications and NCI clients.