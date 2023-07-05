5 Federal Agencies to Receive Technology Modernization Fund Investments; Clare Martorana Quoted

Five federal agencies will receive financial support under the Technology Modernization Fund for the improvement of their digital services and cybersecurity systems.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be given $16.7 million to fund its Enterprise Digital Content Delivery project, which is part of the agency’s IT modernization initiatives, the General Services Administration announced Thursday.

Other agencies benefitting from the TMF investments are the Bureau of Land Management, Department of Labor, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Labor Department plans to use its $15.2 million funding to speed up the deployment of its zero trust framework. Meanwhile, BLM said it will spend its TMF loan on natural language processing and optical character recognition, which are expected to enhance online land record publication by 80 percent.

EPA’s portion from TMF will be used on workforce expansion and IT-related upgrades for its Analytical Radiation Data System architecture. The VA, on the other hand, aims to improve its official website through better customization and presentation of key information in order to make it easier for users to access its online services.

“Technology Modernization Fund investments are enabling agencies to make their digital ecosystems more secure and resilient—and deliver a digital experience that meets today’s expectations,” said Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer and chair of the TMF Board. Martorana was included in Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 leadership elite in 2022.