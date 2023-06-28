Vince Dickens Appointed Procurement Chief for NASA’s Space Launch System

Vince Dickens, a former senior contracting officer at U.S. Army Contracting Command, has been named procurement chief for NASA’s Space Launch System vehicle.

Dickens announced his new position in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday and will support the Office of Procurement’s Spacecraft/Payload Integration and Evolution organization in the development of the SLS rocket’s launch vehicle stage adapter, interim cryogenic propulsion stage and Orion stage adapter.

Prior to joining NASA, Dickens held various contract management roles at ACC, including as contracts manager for the fixed-wing special electronic mission aircraft contracting organization and contracting operations manager for procurement systems and innovative solutions.

He also served as the command’s representative on a team organized by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to analyze the Department of Defense’s Modular Open Systems Approach.