US & India Partner to Boost Defense Innovation Collaboration for Startups

The U.S. and India have launched a strategic partnership to expand the countries’ collaboration to advance defense technology and manufacturing innovations.

The India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem aims to build connections between American and Indian start-ups through various initiatives, including joint prize challenges, roundtable events and mentor-protege programs, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

INDUS-X will launch an accelerator program to give start-ups access to defense commercialization, funding opportunities, business development and product refinement opportunities.

In addition, the program will boost information sharing among Indian and American universities and accelerator partners on their best practices in defense innovation, fielding and commercialization.

The Department of Defense’s Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Indian Ministry of Defense’s Innovations for Defense Excellence will jointly lead the INDUS-X activities.

A senior adviser group will assess the progress of the collaboration’s agenda and make recommendations for future initiatives.