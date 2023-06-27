/

University of Alaska Books $70M Contract to Continue Services for NASA’s Radar Archive Center

The University of Alaska at Fairbanks received a potential five-year, $70 million contract to continue the development and maintenance of the Synthetic Aperture Radar Distributed Active Archive Center.

The university has been performing operations and maintenance, systems engineering and data management for the facility in support of NASA’s Earth Observing System Data and Information System, the space agency said Friday.

The University of Alaska Satellite Facility operates the SAR data archive and provides its contents to a variety of users, including research teams involved in Earth science and instruments.

Aside from O&M and engineering, the new cost-no-fee completion contract also extends services such as product generation and distribution of space-borne and airborne radar data.

