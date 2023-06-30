Textron Systems Hands Over Landing Craft Air Cushion 107 to US Navy

Textron Systems has delivered the Landing Craft Air Cushion 107 to the U.S. Navy in New Orleans.

The service branch on Wednesday accepted the ship-to-shore connector after it passed acceptance trials performed by the U.S. Navy Board of Inspection and Survey.

The LCAC 100 class is in line to replace legacy hovercraft used to carry payloads for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. The new versions have a payload capacity of 60 to 75 tons and are built to transport equipment, cargo and weapon systems. They can also perform over-the-beach transit of assault element personnel.

Textron is under contract to produce 12 more units of the SSC LCACs.

“Delivery of LCAC 107 will immediately benefit the Navy and Marine Corps team as it provides capability around the globe,” said Capt. Jason Grabelle, manager of Amphibious Assault and Connectors Programs under the U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Office Ships. “SSC provides the fleet with agility and speed to assist with current and future mission requirements,” he added.