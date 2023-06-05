Sidus Space to Build Additional Hardware for NASA’s Artemis Mission; Carol Craig Quoted

Sidus Space has been subcontracted to produce additional hardware for NASA ’s Artemis initiative and Space Launch System Manned Vehicle.

Under the subcontract with Craig Technologies , Sidus is expected to construct the Umbilical Quick Disconnects on the Dynetics -developed Universal Stage Adapter, the Cape Canaveral, Florida-based organization announced last week.

Carol Craig, founder and CEO of Sidus Space, noted that the Umbilical Quick Disconnects are predicted to be an important piece of hardware on the SLS manned vehicle.

“The award of this subcontract further validates Sidus’ ability to deliver mission-critical hardware to our key partners and vendors,” she said.

Craig added that the organization is “proud to be a part of” the Artemis program’s efforts to put a human on the moon and progress deep space exploration.

NASA’s Artemis program is focused on bringing people back to the moon, building a long-term human presence on its surface and setting the stage for manned missions to Mars. The SLS, which will carry the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and cargo to the moon in one trip, represents the core of the initiative. It can also be tailored to deep-space locations.

Sidus’ Umbilicals were first delivered to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for testing in July 2022. The subcontract represents the company’s authorization to manufacture the Qualification test set Umbilicals and conduct the related Qualification testing to guarantee that the Umbilicals will function properly for the Universal Stage Adapter on the Artemis rocket.

Dynetics, a Leidos subsidiary, was awarded the prime contract to build the Universal Stage Adapter in June 2017. Less than a year later, the company concluded the preliminary design review for the technology, which is intended to enable the SLS to transport large payloads, including habitats, landers and scientific equipment alongside humans and the Orion spacecraft.