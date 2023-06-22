Sen. Chuck Schumer Presents Safe Innovation Framework for AI Policy

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has proposed a new framework that would establish guardrails to ensure safety when it comes to artificial intelligence innovation.

Schumer said the proposed Safe Innovation Framework for AI Policy seeks to encourage innovation while advancing security, accountability, foundations and explainability.

For the security aspect, he cited how foreign adversaries could exploit AI for illicit activities.

“But we also need security for America’s workforce, because AI, particularly generative AI, is already disrupting the ways tens of millions of people make a living,” Schumer said Wednesday during his speech at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event.

The senator also suggested a legislative approach that would turn the framework into legislative action.

“Later this fall, I will convene the top minds in artificial intelligence here in Congress for a series of AI insight forums to lay down a new foundation for AI policy,” Schumer said.

He said those forums will address AI innovation, intellectual property, risk management and use cases, national security, workforce, transparency, liability and privacy, among other issues.