SandboxAQ Awarded DISA OTA for Quantum Capabilities; Jen Sovada Quoted

SandboxAQ , Alphabet’s artificial intelligence and quantum-focused spin-off, has won an other transaction authority agreement from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency .

Under the Prototype Quantum Resistant Cryptography Public Key Infrastructure OTA , SandboxAQ will work with subcontractors Microsoft and Deloitte to implement its Security Suite, the Palo Alto, California-based company announced on Tuesday.

“As part of the prototype OTA agreement, SandboxAQ’s unique focus on cryptographic agility could enable U.S. government customers to automatically and seamlessly protect their IT infrastructures from both current cyber threats as well as future threats such as those posed by quantum computers,” said Jen Sovada , president of public sector at SandboxAQ.

“This first-of-its-kind program offers a pathway to protect DISA networks and data through follow-on deployments to wider architectures,” she added.

SandboxAQ’s Security Suite allows agile cryptography to defend sensitive data from present and future cyberattacks using methods such as applying cryptographic protocols that are resistant to decryption by quantum computers. Its features include cryptographic inventory, policy enforcement and remediation.

“We are excited to provide capabilities that can assist in a more secure national defense. SandboxAQ and our subcontractors will implement an approach that can be applied across the U.S. Government,” said Jack Hidary , CEO of SandboxAQ.

As subcontractors, Microsoft will deliver the DevSecOps platform and Deloitte will provide its software and service offerings, which include broad cryptographic integration and implementation. Both enterprises have previous experience working with DISA.

All three contractors have participated heavily in public sector efforts to adopt quantum technologies. In 2022, both SandboxAQ and Microsoft were chosen by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to deliver approaches for migrating to post-quantum cryptography.