Report: US Eyes New Restrictions on AI Chip Exports to Geopolitical Rivals

The U.S. Department of Commerce could introduce new restrictions by July that would prohibit the shipment of chips used in artificial intelligence applications to customers in China and other geopolitical rivals in response to concerns that adversaries could use such AI chips in weapons development and cyber hacking campaigns, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Sources said the restriction on AI chips developed by NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices and other manufacturers would be part of the final rules meant to codify the export controls on advanced semiconductors announced by the Commerce Department in October.

According to individuals familiar with the matter, the Biden administration is also considering imposing a restriction on the leasing of cloud computing services to Chinese AI firms, which have used such approaches to circumvent export control measures on advanced chips.