Quantum-Based Precision Targeting Tech Development Project Wins 2024 ARAP Competition

The Department of Defense has selected an Army Research Laboratory-led project team that aims to advance precision weapons with quantum technology as the winner of the 2024 Applied Research for Advancement of Science and Technology Priorities competition.

The CLassical quantum hybrid constructs to Advance Weapons Systems project will receive $45 million in funding to develop a quantum-based capability that would enable “greater precision at longer range, lower collateral damage and more agile platforms,” the DOD said Wednesday.

CLAWS is among the three finalists selected from the nine proposals received for the ARAP competition. Each finalist team was given the opportunity to brief DOD’s Science and Technology Executive Committee on its proposal.

The winning project was chosen based on its ability to address capability needs, eligibility for applied research funding and capacity to boost collaboration across the U.S. military.

The Army Research Laboratory submitted the CLAWS project in partnership with the Naval Research Laboratory and the Air Force Research Laboratory.