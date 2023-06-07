Purdue Applied Research Institute Unveils Facility for Hypersonic Flight Research

Purdue University’s applied research arm has unveiled a new facility that will house the university’s hypersonic aircraft evaluation and testing efforts.

The Purdue Applied Research Institute has invested $41 million in the development of the 65,000-square-foot Hypersonics and Applied Research Facility that contains the only Mach 8 quiet wind tunnel and a hypersonic pulse reflected shock/expansion tunnel, Purdue said Tuesday.

Both tunnels will offer controlled environments for recreating different scenarios and replicating unique engine conditions for extremely high-speed propulsion.

In addition to the tunnels, the new facility also includes the Hypersonics Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center, which will focus on the development of new materials and manufacturing processes.

“Through facilities such as HARF, we will help solve some of the most challenging and relevant problems in the field of high-speed flight while also building the future workforce,” said Mark Lewis, CEO of PARI.

