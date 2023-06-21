President Biden Highlights Need to Manage AI-Related Risks

President Joe Biden has stressed the need to manage the risks posed by artificial intelligence to national security, the economy and society as the U.S. sees the technological changes driven by AI and further explores the opportunities the technology offers.

“My administration is committed — is committed to safeguarding America’s rights and safety, from protecting privacy, to addressing bias and disinformation, to making sure AI systems are safe before they are released,” Biden said Tuesday prior to the start of a meeting with a group of tech leaders in San Francisco.

The president mentioned some of the efforts of his administration to advance ethical AI development, including the proposed AI Bill of Rights, an executive order to address bias in AI design and use and a strategy to fund responsible development of the technology.

Biden said Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with civil rights leaders and consumer protection groups in July to further facilitate engagement on AI.