NSF Reveals 34 Regional Innovation Engines Semifinalists

The National Science Foundation has selected 34 semifinalists for an inaugural competition that seeks to promote regional growth, teaming and innovation in several technology areas, including advanced manufacturing, bioeconomy, microelectronics, quantum, logistics and supply chain and sustainable energy.

NSF said Wednesday it received 188 concept outlines for the Regional Innovation Engines competition and selected the semifinalists after a review of proposals.

The semifinalists are led by companies, universities, nonprofits and other organizations from various U.S. states and territories.

The agency will assess each team’s competitive advantages, workforce development efforts and resources and budget for proposed research initiatives.

NSF plans to announce the teams that will transition to the final round in July.

Each awardee under the NSF Engines competition, which was authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act, will initially receive approximately $15 million over a two-year period.

According to the agency, semifinalists not selected to secure an award through the contest may be eligible for up to $1 million in NSF Engine Development Award for two years to help develop their initial ecosystems, compete for additional funding and further develop partnerships.

See the full list of NSF Engines semifinalists.