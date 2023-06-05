NSF Invests in Radar Development for Weather Observation, Prediction

The University Corporation for Atmospheric Research has secured $91.8 million in funding from the National Science Foundation to support the development of an airborne phased array radar for severe weather observation and forecasting.

NSF said Thursday APAR will be attached to an aircraft to get close 3D views of high-impact weather events, such as severe storms, to help researchers see deeper into cloud and rain formations to create weather prediction models.

APAR will also work to collect high-resolution measurements of storm dynamics and intensity to enable researchers in recording the changing life cycle of severe storms.

Rick Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said APAR will be mounted on the C-130J hurricane hunter aircraft NOAA is planning to acquire.

“The funding from NSF and the work of NCAR and other partners on this Airborne Phased Array Radar will enable a transformative leap in our radar and data-collecting capabilities and lead to improved forecast guidance,” Spinrad said.

APAR activities will be led by research teams from the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Colorado State University, State University of New York Stony Brook, University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of Oklahoma.