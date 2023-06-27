NSF Invests $162M in 9 Institutions Added to Materials Research Science & Engineering Center Program

The National Science Foundation is granting a total of $162 million to nine materials research science and engineering centers that are working on technologies that could benefit U.S. manufacturing.

The research facilities will each receive $18 million over a six-year period for projects done in collaboration with minority-serving and emerging-research institutions, NSF announced Monday.

The awardees serve as this year’s addition to NSF’s MRSEC program. Since the 1970s, the foundation has supported 20 centers that have produced technological breakthroughs with commercial applications.

The 2023 class will specialize in areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, quantum computing and sensing, sustainable energy sources and storage and semiconductors.

The investment will also enable the facilities to conduct training among undergraduate and graduate students in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics and other programs.

The awardees are:

Center for Advanced Materials & Manufacturing, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Center for Dynamics and Control of Materials, University of Texas at Austin

Center for Materials Innovations at Michigan, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Illinois Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Laboratory for Research on the Structure of Matter, University of Pennsylvania

Materials Research Laboratory at the University of California, Santa Barbara

Northwestern University Materials Research Science and Engineering Center

University of Washington Molecular Engineering Materials Center

Wisconsin Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison