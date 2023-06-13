New DOD Initiative Aims to Train University Students in Civilian Acquisition Service

The Department of Defense is undertaking a scholarship-for-service pilot program with various American universities to drive students’ interest in civilian occupations that support the DOD acquisition system.

Eighty students will initially become part of the Defense Civilian Training Corps program in August to engage in immersive learning through experiential and multidisciplinary educational approaches, paid internships and challenge projects, DOD said Monday.

Participants will have the chance to undergo the department’s expedited process for security clearance and pursue direct employment within the department once they graduate.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Purdue University, University of Arizona and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University are currently evaluating DCTC applicants via a competitive selection process.

“DCTC will complement other workforce initiatives, while finding and developing the acquisition talent pipeline that is mission-driven on Day One to increase the DOD’s lethality, readiness and modernization as an enduring advantage over U.S. competitors,” said Tanya Skeen, acting assistant defense secretary for acquisition.

More than 50 representatives from DOD and the academic sector celebrated the launch of the initiative during a Thursday event at the Pentagon.