NCCoE Requests Comments on Draft NIST Hybrid Satellite Networks Cybersecurity Framework

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence is seeking comments on the initial public draft of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cybersecurity framework profile for hybrid satellite networks.

The NIST Interagency Report 8441 will work as a practical tool for organizations involved in the design, acquisition, operation and security of satellite payloads involving HSN, the NCCoE said Tuesday.

Space stakeholders may use the framework to identify data, assets and risks from the CSF that pertain to HSN; use cybersecurity principles and self-assessment to protect HSN; detect cybersecurity-related disturbances of HSN; respond to data anomalies; and resume HSN operations after a cybersecurity incident.

NIST developed the framework in collaboration with subject matter experts including satellite builders, consultants, acquisition authorities, commercial and government operators, academia and other stakeholders.

Interested parties have until July 5 to submit comments on the draft framework.